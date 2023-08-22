Defence argues that bullet projectile found in the house where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, was planted

The defence in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, argued that a bullet projectile that was found by police at the crime scene a day after the fatal shooting, was actually planted. The court heard the argument on Tuesday after Lieutenant Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo testified that she was the one who discovered the much-discussed bullet projectile lying on the kitchen counter, behind the glass jars.

Mhlahlo’s testimony came under scrutiny during cross-examination in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, dismissed Mhlahlo’s testimony, saying there was no need for the bullet to be put in an envelope before being placed in a forensic bag. Mhlahlo denied the statement, saying it was untrue.

"I put it to you that the bullet was planted,’’ said Mnisi. Mhlahlo replied: "I have no idea, but at the time that I was there, nothing was planted." Mnisi also put it to Mhlahlo that the small wooden fragments that were on the kitchen counter next to the bullet were also planted.

"Maybe the court should then inform us who planted those things because we found those things there, and when they were found, I was with Mosia and Zwane," Mohlahlo replied. Mohlahlo told the court that she investigated the crime scene with Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia and Captain Zwane. As Mnisi continued purporting that the crime scene was staged, Mhlahlo insisted that she found the scene as it was and only took pictures.

"Maybe you know who formed part of that conspiracy theory, but this is how I found the scene,’’ she said. Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, who represents accused number four, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, reiterated Mnisi’s argument, saying the bullet projectile was planted. Nxumalo asked Mhlahlo why the wood fragments that were found next to the bullet were not collected.

"Our exhibit is the bullet, not the piece of the door," she replied. "I put it to you that the bullet was planted,’’ said Nxumalo. "If you say it was planted, who says I planted it?’’ asked Mhlahlo.

Nxumalo had to pause his cross-examination. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. Mosai testified that he did not perform a gun residue test on any of the people who were in the house, this includes Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa.