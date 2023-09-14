Defence asks for time to go through photos of accused, as Senzo Meyiwa trial goes on two week recess

The presiding judge in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has advised the lawyers representing the five murder accused to use the recess wisely to avoid any further delays when the trial resumes after two weeks. The advice comes after the defence team on Wednesday asked for access to all photos and relevant data that was downloaded from the phones of the accused.

On Thursday, State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that he provided the defence with over 750 pictures that were downloaded from phones belonging to four of the accused. Baloyi also promised to provide cellphone data that was outstanding. The issue of pictures was raised on Wednesday by advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube.

Mnisi was cross-examining Constable Sizwe Zungu who was testifying in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria when he realised that he needed all the pictures which were downloaded from Mncube’s phone. According to Zungu, he was with Mncube and the other accused on October 26, 2014, the day Meyiwa was murdered in an alleged botched robbery. Zungu said he met the five accused in the afternoon at the Basotho hostel in Vosloorus, and they had drinks and food.

In his testimony, he said when he met Mncube, he was wearing a lime T-shirt and a necklace, and later, he wore a brown jacket. However, in the pictures available in court, there were no pictures where Mncube was wearing a lime T-shirt and a necklace. Instead, there was a picture of Mncube drinking and wearing a brown jacket.

Zungu insisted that the pictures available in court were not taken at the hostel and were probably taken in another location. Mnisi said he was unable to continue with the cross-examination, as there were questions that he wanted to put to the witness, but couldn’t without seeing all the pictures that were downloaded from Mncube’s phone. Judge Mokgoatlheng asked the defence lawyers to use the time to consult with their clients and also consult with their ballistic expert.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli. The matter has been postponed to October 2.