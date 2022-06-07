Defence asks judge for protection from the SABC during Senzo Meyiwa trial

Johannesburg - Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial taking place at the Pretoria High Court were halted as a result of a complaint made by a member of the defence team. Advocate Zandile Mshololo bemoaned the manner in which the Senzo Meyiwa trial is being covered by members of the media, singling out the SABC for special mention.

Advocate Mshololo represents accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli. She said: “I'm asking for protection from this court, from the journalists. In particular, the SABC that has planted a microphone in front of me.” She alleged that her private conversations with her clients and co-counsel were being recorded and being disseminated to the public through the various broadcasting and streaming platforms. She referred to a conversation that she described as crucial to her case.

“I have received messages during the short break, not today only, but now I'm referring to one I received today at 11:36. When I had a conversation, a private conversation, a crucial conversation, My Lord, regarding the documents of this case with the state council, and we were recorded, and that information has been disseminated to the public. Which is compromising us and is compromising the trial.” She asked for clear terms to be set regarding when the media could record as she felt that her rights were being infringed upon. She accused journalists of recording their every movement, even during recess. She added: “It cannot be like a freeway. Even when are talking with our clients, My Lord, we are being tortured.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela requested a short recess so that Mshololo’s concerns could be addressed with the journalists present in court. The trial continues with the cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who earlier had called Mosia’s experience into question. Mshololo noted that Mosia had only started studying for his degree after the shooting of Meyiwa. She put it to him that he was, therefore, not adequately experienced when he attended the Meyiwa crime scene.

Mosia disagreed, saying he had attended many crime scenes before, had been examined by a panel of forensic experts from the SAPS, and was granted fingerprint expert status in 2010. The trial continues. IOL