Defence expected to grill neighbour who saw Senzo Meyiwa lying on the floor after he was shot

A neighbour who went to the house after Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was shot, is expected to be grilled by three defence attorneys during cross-examination in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. Khaya Ngcatshe, was the second State witness to testify on what he saw on the day the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Ngcatshe is a neighbour of the Khumalo family in Vosloorus. Meyiwa was shot after visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo. In his evidence, Ngcatshe said he was in his bedroom when he heard a lot of noise in the Khumalo home just after 7pm and looked through his window to see what was happening.

After looking out the window, he decided to go outside with his father and they saw a young man jumping the wall into their yard. Ngcatshe said he was holding a steel bar and was ready to hit the man but the man told them he needed help as there had been a shooting at the Khumalo house. Ngcatshe said he ran down the road with other community members after hearing that there were people running, but they got to the park and never saw anyone.

Upon his return, he said he went to the Khumalo home where he saw Meyiwa inside the house lying with a wound to his chest. “We rushed with other neighbours and tried to get him to sit upright, and from there, there were talks that he should be rushed to the hospital,” Ngcatshe said. He said a number of people helped in getting Meyiwa into the car and Khumalo drove to a nearby hospital.

Meyiwa was certified dead upon arrival. On Tuesday, after Khumalo’s younger sister, Zandile Khumalo was done with her cross-examination, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it was very bizarre that an incident with such magnitude would happen in a township, and yet no one saw people running in the street. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, in Vosloorus at the Khumalo homestead.

In the house, that day were Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala; Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The five men accused of killing Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition.