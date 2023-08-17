Delivery man will spend 20 years behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl

A delivery man who dragged 14-year-old girl to a sugar cane farm on the road between Tonga and Mangweni, and raped her has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Nkomazi Regional Court on Monday sentenced the 32-year-old Prince Mashaba to 20 years behind bars for raping a minor.

It was during the national lockdown on March 31, 2020, when the ordeal occurred. The young girl was coming from her aunt's place in Mangweni and going back to her parental home in Tonga. Mashaba, who was working as a delivery crew for a well-known liquor distributor in Nkomazi, attacked the young girl walking on the road between Tonga and Mangweni. "Mashaba immediately alighted from the truck at the next stop after passing the victim, as they were already done with deliveries," police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

“Mashaba walked back to the direction where the victim was walking next to the sugar cane farms. He dragged the victim to the farm and raped her,” Mohlala said. A case of rape was opened at Tonga SAPS by the victim's mother; however, the suspect was unknown at the time the case was registered. Mohlala added that a year later, on July 7, 2021, the victim identified the suspect while busy offloading liquor from the truck at a local liquor outlet.

"She took all the necessary details she could get and immediately called the Investigating Officer. "Investigation was immediately launched, and it was revealed that the truck belongs to one of the local liquor distribution companies. "The suspect was arrested after being identified by the victim on July 3, 2021, and made his first appearance in Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court, where he was remanded in custody," Mohlala said.