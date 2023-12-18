Democratic Alliance councillor implicated in fire that claimed the lives of his wife and 3 children

A Democratic Alliance councillor in KwaZulu-Natal has been implicated in the murders of his wife and three children. It is alleged that he had a hand in his family's deaths when their home was burned to the ground in October of this year. At the time, the councillor was the sole survivor of the fire. He was rushed to hospital with severe burn wounds to his body.

On Monday, the party’s Francois Rodgers confirmed the Bergville councillor’s arrest. “The Democratic Alliance has learnt with shock and disbelief of the councillor’s arrest. He was arrested a few minutes ago and is now being charged with the murders of his wife and three children in a fire at his home,” Rodgers said. He added that the DA is a party that always believes in law, order, and justice.

The outside of the councillor’s home. Picture: DA “Should the justice system prove his guilt, then he must face the full might of the law,” Rodgers said.