Democratic Alliance offers R200,000 reward for information on uMngeni chief whip’s murder

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is offering a R200,000 reward for information on the murder of Umngeni Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. Provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the party upped the previous amount of R100,000 offered by Umngeni Mayor Chris Pappas.

“This means the overall reward offered by the DA is now R200,000. The deployment of a private prosecution-led investigation team to help hunt down the murderers behind the heinous crime,” Rodgers said. He met with the grieving Ndlovu family on Thursday, to offer comfort and support. As expected the family was having a difficult time dealing with the sudden loss of a husband, father and community leader. Ndlovu was shot multiple times at his home on Tuesday night.

DA KZN Leader Francois Rodgers visited the family of slain uMngeni Municipality chief whip and DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu on Thursday. Picture: Supplied While the circumstances around his murder form part of police investigations, the DA confirmed that Ndlovu sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodgers said that while there are still more questions than answers around this tragic incident however, answers must emerge. He also said the case of Ndlovu’s killing should not share a similar fate like that of Senzo Meyiwa, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes or renowned KZN photo-journalist Bongani Mbatha where the trail goes cold while the families receive no closure. Rodgers promised that no stone will be left unturned and no costs will be spared to ensure justice is served.