Dentist’s search history reveals how he poisoned his wife’s protein shakes so he could be with lover

A dentist has been arrested and charged for his wife's murder after police in the US pieced together clues from his internet search history. Colorado dentist James Craig allegedly laced his wife's pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide so he could be with his lover.

According to 9News, Craig faces a charge of first-degree murder. His wife, Angela Craig, was taken off life support earlier this month. According to reports, Angela had been rushed to hospital after she became ill but doctors were unable to diagnose what was wrong with he.r Her husband had been on his way to meet his mistress, also a dentist.

9News said Craig's dental practice partner, Ryan Redfearn, sounded the alarm when he noticed that Craig had been ordering potassium cyanide, which they did not use for procedures. Police began to piece together the basis of their investigation, but it was Craig's Google search history, which included questions such as “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?” and “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” that cemented the theory that he was behind his wife's death. Investigators allege that Craig used the compound in his wife's pre-workout protein shakes which he regularly made for her. When she failed to get ill, he reportedly ordered another shipment and told the supplier it was for a surgery. When the shipment was delivered to his dental practice, Craig reportedly ordered the office manager not to open the package, but another worker did and this led to the information being shared with police.

A delivery of another substance, oleandrin, which is found in the poisonous plant oleander, was intercepted by the police. 9News reported that Craig told Redfearn that he had ordered the potassium cyanide for his wife. He then reportedly told a social worker that Angela had asked for a divorce in December and suffered from depression, claims the couple's children have disputed. In an affidavit, Redfearn said Craig was facing bankruptcy and had been having marital problems.