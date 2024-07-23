Department of Human Settlement warns residents against RDP housing fraud spikes in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements is urging residents to stay vigilant against “unscrupulous people” selling RDP houses throughout the province, citing an increase in housing scams. Subsidised housing, commonly referred to as RDP houses, is a government programme that enables beneficiaries to acquire a house at no cost, built and provided by the government through a subsidy.

The department’s spokesperson Tahir Sema, said there is an increase in RDP housing scams in the province, prompting the department to warn the public about these fraudulent activities. “The Department of Human Settlements is warning the public to be vigilant against unscrupulous people selling RDP houses,” Sema said. Sema said that it’s crucial for residents to understand that the department neither sells RDP houses nor land, and it provides its services to the public free of charge.

“Please be aware of unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of unsuspecting members of the public by pretending to act on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements. These scammers falsely claim to be senior officials, such as directors, MEC’s, or heads of department, to sound more legitimate,” Sema said. He urged the residents to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to the rising number of scams, particularly those involving houses and land. “We strongly urge you not to fall victim to anyone asking for money to jump the housing waiting list. Buy RDP houses. Purchase land through one of the Department's programmes.

“If you encounter any suspicious activity or receive such offers, please report them immediately to the local authorities. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from these fraudulent schemes,” he said. Sema encouraged residents to report any forms, posters, activities, or instances of corruption related to housing that seems suspicious. He also said that for any specific queries related to housing, such as inquiries about the waiting list or applications for new subsidies, residents must visit the Customer Support Centres located throughout the province in person.