Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to oppose alleged sex pest teacher’s appeal to overturn extradition to UK

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says it will oppose a former teacher’s appeal to have his extradition to Scotland overturned. Iain Wares, faces more than 70 charges of sexual assault. IOL previously reported that Wares faces a range of sexual indecency related charges in the United Kingdom.

It was further reported that he was named in a BBC documentary, alleging he groomed young boys while teaching at some of the country’s most respected boarding schools. Last week, JCD Minister, Thembi Simelane, approved 84-year-old Wares’s extradition. He faces similar charges in SA after a former learner opened a case against him. He is due back in court for that matter in September. On Friday, the JCD said it had received correspondence from Wares’s legal representation.

“Wares opposed the extradition and, on August 8, the Western Cape High Court confirmed the Magistrate’s decision that Wares is liable to be extradited to the UK. The court also declared section 10(1) of the Extradition Act unconstitutional,” the department said in a statement. “We received correspondence from Wares legal representatives indicating that they will be consulting with their client on whether to appeal the judgment further,” the department said. It added that issues of gender-based violence and sexual offences are taken seriously.