Department of Justice dismisses 54 officials for misconduct

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has shown 54 officials the door for various offences including corruption, and maladministration. The officials were dismissed during a major disciplinary crackdown aimed at rooting out misconduct within the department

The department said in the 2024/25 financial year, it had proactively addressed a total of 223 labour relations matters, underscoring its unwavering commitment to a ”clean, capable, and ethical public administration.” Spokesperson for the minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kabuyi, Terrence Manase, said of these, 164 matters have been finalised, with 54 officials dismissed. “The finalised cases also include 41 suspensions, 15 resignations, four acquittals, and four withdrawals,” Manase said.

“The remainder resulted in a range of disciplinary sanctions, including verbal, written, and final written warnings, all issued in line with due process and the gravity of each case. He said the matters dealt with range from corruption, maladministration, misrepresentation, unauthorised absence, and abscondment. “Other cases involved serious offences such as theft, fraud, damage to property, dishonesty, and insolence.”

“Notably, 15 of the dismissals occurred between January and April 2025, reflecting a faster pace in addressing gross misconduct.” Furthermore, Manase, said 15 matters were referred for criminal investigation and prosecution, signalling the department’s zero tolerance for serious breaches of the law. Meanwhile, Manase said Kubayi welcomed these developments, emphasised the importance of rooting out individuals who compromise the integrity of the justice system and hinder access to justice.

He said Kabuyi has noted that these outcomes should serve as a stern warning to those who seek to defraud or corrupt the department. “Minister Kubayi also lauded the speed and efficiency with which these matters were handled stating that it dispels the myth that the state is slow or incapable of acting decisively, especially in dealing with dismissals of officials for misconduct.” “This firm approach aligns with the broader government’s anti-corruption agenda and reflects the Department’s commitment to clean governance,” Manase said.