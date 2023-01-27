‘Deplorable’: SAPS Limpopo boss condemns female cop arrested for raping her own son

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock and strongly condemned the incident in which a police constable is shown in a viral video clip having sex with her son, who was only 10 at the time. “The actions of this woman are deplorable and deserve harsh condemnation. Even though the suspect allegedly committed this crime when she was still a Public Service Act employee of the SAPS, she should have known better that such unbecoming behaviour deserved harsh consequences,” said Hadebe.

“The South African Police Service does not have the space for such people who tarnish its image.” Hadebe ordered that the policewoman be subjected to “immediate internal processes” of the SAPS disciplinary regulations. The accused mother, aged 40, appeared before the Marble Hall Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 23, and was remanded in custody until Tuesday next week.

Police said the abused child has been removed and taken to a place of safety where he will get psychological treatment and assistance. The identity of the woman cannot be divulged, to protect the minor child. A case of rape of a minor child, with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child, was opened on Friday last week.

The woman was arrested on the same day. Internal police processes have kicked in following her arrest, and are running parallel to the criminal investigation being led by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). IOL