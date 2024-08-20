Despite having protection order, dad, 71, allegedly murdered by his four kids

Four siblings, aged between 36 and 45, were arrested by police following the murder of their 71-year-old father in Balfour, Mpumalanga. The incident happened on Saturday, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“On that fateful Saturday, some members of the community found the victim at about 11am on a couch, without any sign of life,” said Mdhluli. “The police as well as the medical personnel were summoned to the scene. The victim had multiple visible gunshot wounds.” Some empty cartridges were also found at the scene.

“It was during this time when the victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics,” said Mdhluli. A murder case was opened and a team of investigators immediately commenced with the probe. “Preliminary investigation thus far revealed that the victim previously applied for, and was granted with, a protection order against his children,” said Mdhluli.

He said the thorough investigation by police yielded positive results as it led to the arrest of the four siblings, three daughters and one son, in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on the same day of the incident. The murder accused siblings are scheduled to appear before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested four siblings on charges of murder after their father aged 71 was brutally murdered. File Picture Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has “strongly” condemned the gruesome murder of the septuagenarian father.