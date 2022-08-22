Detective accused of raping 17-year-old girl in his office resigns from SAPS

Durban: An Eastern Cape cop charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in his office will remain behind bars. The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, was arrested on Friday and made his first appearance in the Komga Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the alleged rape took place on August 6 at Kei Mouth police station. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the victim was the complainant in a case she was opening against her boyfriend. “The suspect went to fetch the victim from her home, so that she could be interviewed at the police station.

“It is further alleged that on the way to the station, the suspect made some sexual advances to the victim, which she rejected. “At the police station the suspect allegedly took the victim to an office where he allegedly raped her.” The 45-year-old detective has since resigned from the SAPS.

