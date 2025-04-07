Detective testifies on Appollis' confession in Joshlin Smith case

The detective who recorded the confession of Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis during the investigation into Joshlin Smith’s disappearance has taken the stand at the Western Cape High Court. Lieutenant Colonel Andrian Pretorius from the Serious and Violent Crime Unit, who has served in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for 37 years, testified that his commander called him in to record the confession days after six-year-old Joshlin vanished from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024.

At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin had been in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Appollis, while Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith was at work. Smith, Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. Charges against co-accused Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard were withdrawn after she turned state witness. The accused are currently standing trial before the Western Cape High Court, which is sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville.

Pretorius told the court that he did not observe any signs of discomfort from Appollis during the confession. “I was asked to come to Saldanha. I had not been involved in the case before. I arrived at the Sea Border Police Station. When I got there, I was told the accused were not present—they were at the hospital,” he said. “I went to get something to eat and returned to the office, where I took the confession. When Jacquen Appollis arrived, I took his statement.”

Pretorius said he asked Appollis if he had any injuries. “He said his right foot was sore, his left knee was knocked, and he had an injury to his left eye. He explained that he twisted his foot when he jumped out of the police van, bumped his left knee when getting into the van, and injured his eye when he hit the wall while wrestling with the police to free himself.” Lt-Col Adrian Pretorius, the detective who took down Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis' statement, is testifying. Defence attorney Fanie Harmse questioned why Pretorius didn’t note any visible injuries, particularly to Appollis' right hand.