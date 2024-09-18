Deveney Nel murder-accused due back in court

The 17-year-old teenage boy, charged with the murder of Western Cape teenager Deveney Nel is expected to appear in the Calendon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. The Hoërskool Overberg pupil’s body was found dumped on August 14, behind locked doors of the school’s storeroom.

The 16-year-old had been fatally stabbed. The accused was arrested two days after police found the body, on the evening of August 16. He made his first appearance on August 18, and was charged with Nel’s murder.

The matter was adjourned for further investigation. The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, remains in a place of safety. Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrest, saying gender-based violence and femicide is a priority for the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In welcoming the arrest Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais said they were confident in the SAPS investigation. “We request the community to allow the court case to take its course, so that justice can be done, and anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently.” At the first court appearance community members gathered outside the courthouse demanding justice for Nel’s murder.