DG in KZN premier’s office charged with intimidation, defeating ends of justice in Mhlathuze Water probe

Durban – The Hawks have arrested a director general in the premier's office in KwaZulu-Natal on allegations defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. According to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, the 58-year-old director general and a 47-year-old suspect were arrested on Monday.

According to Brigadier Mbambo, the case pertains to the investigation at Mhlathuze Water. The Hawks said the chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Board in KZN had reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers. The appointment process allegedly did not follow the supply chain management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water Board. In addition, they allegedly contravened the Public Finance Management Act by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity.

“Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which resulted in the Mhlathuze Water Board of Kwazulu Natal being prejudiced by an amount of +/ - R37 million,” said Mbambo. Mbambo said after the investigation and the compilation of the forensic report, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency ( NIA). “He allegedly said that he was sent by the senior manager in the premier's office.

“The individual allegedly threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop with the investigation. “It later emerged that the said person was not from the National Intelligence Agency and that he was in cahoots with persons of interests implicated in the investigation.” Mbambo said the operation was continuing and so far two more people implicated in the malfeasance at the bulk water utility had been arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

“All four people will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.” She said more arrests were imminent. IOL