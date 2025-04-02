Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg back in C-Max as bail application postponed again

It is back to jail for Louis Liebenberg following a brief appearance before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court today (Wednesday) after his lawyers asked for a postponement as they could not consult with him in jail. Liebenberg at first chose to represent himself during his bail bid, but later opted to obtain assistance from lawyers.

The bail application has been delayed for some months, as his legal representatives said they battled to consult with him. This was yet again the reason provided on Wednesday as the latest delay was said to be due to the strict conditions at C-Max Prison, where he is being detained. While the court did grant a postponement to July 8, it warned that the bail application must proceed. His bail bid is expected to be heard over three days. His wife, Dezzi, was denied bail in November after the court found her to be a possible flight risk. The State at the time argued that Liebenberg and Dezzi had attempted to hide more than R200 million from the authorities following a video depicting Liebenberg boasting about his fortunes online.