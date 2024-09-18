Diepsloot rape case postponed due to victim moving to another province for safety

The man appeared in the dock, after spending four weeks behind bars after his bail application was rejected on August 16. During his appearance, State prosecutor Sibongile Mncengani disclosed to the court that she was scheduled to meet with the victim and her brother on September 6. However, upon arrival, she was surprised to learn that the children had been moved to another province, due to safety concerns.

“When I arrived there to consult with the children, the parents told me that they have since relocated them to another province due to ongoing safety concerns.” She said she would have to make arrangements for the children to be brought back to the province, to grant her time to confer with them. “The other main issue is that the investigating officer, Sergeant Joel Ngobeni, who was assigned to investigate this case, is currently on leave and I would ask the case to be postponed, as I am planning to meet with the children on October 11,” Mncengani told the court.

The accused, who was being represented by Lawrence Mathonsi, made a sharp turn during the court proceedings when he announced he was dumping his lawyer. This is allegedly after he was denied bail during the last court appearance, while being represented by Mathonsi. As a result, Mbongeni Dladla has been appointed as the new lawyer to represent the accused.

In addition, Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed the case to October 16. Speaking with IOL News outside the court, the aunt of the victim, said they decided to move the children to another province, due to growing safety concerns. “We saw the need to move them, because the young girl has since become a laughing stock among her peers in school and in the community. Both of them are no longer safe, as they are also afraid to go outside to play with their friends.