Diesel tanker looted for fuel in Kroonstad after overturning

Rustenburg - Community members looted diesel from an overturned truck in Maokeng, Kroonstad, in the Free State on Tuesday. The tanker was heading to Schweizer-Reneke in the North West province when it overturned.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said the police attended to the scene immediately and the 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment. He sustained minor injuries. “Maokeng community members flocked in numbers, illegally helping themselves to diesel. The police tried to disperse them to keep them away from the hazardous scene. However, the community members retaliated by throwing stones at the police. Welkom Public Order Police members were called to assist with the scene,” she said. Acting district commissioner in the Fezile Dabi District, Brigadier Mapulane Mbeloane, condemned the community members for risking their lives.

“It is so heartbreaking to see how our community members are at ease with putting their lives in danger, more especially seeing that children are also involved,” Mbeloane said. Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a record-high price increase of at least R2.30 for all fuel variants from Wednesday. Petrol 93 (both grades) will increase by R2.37 per litre and both grades of petrol 95 will increase by R2.57 per litre.

Diesel with 0.05% sulphur will increase by R2.31 per litre. The latest increases will see the retail price of 95 Unleaded rising to R26.09 at the coast and R26.74 in the inland regions, where 93 Unleaded will now cost R26.31. The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel will now be R24.93 at the coast and R25.252 inland. IOL