Dirco recalls Consul-General in Dubai after whistleblowers expose visa sale scam

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has confirmed the recall of the Consul General to Dubai, Andrew Tsepo Lebona, after whistleblowers exposed an elaborate visa scam. “The department has acted on information from whistleblowers pointing to security breaches and misconduct. We have recalled the Consul General from Dubai to Pretoria for a preliminary investigation,” Dirco spokesperson, Crispin Phiri, said.

It is alleged that the office had been running a scam selling visas to citizens in the United Arab Emirates. Speaking to eNCA, Phiri said a team of investigators has been assigned to the matter, which is still at a preliminary stage. He said based on the findings thus far, the decision was taken to recall Lebona to answer questions.

Phiri says the investigating team will present its report, which will be handed to the director general for recommendations and then to the Dirco minister for a final outcome. Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, says he will support Dirco’s investigation. In a post on X, he has said visas that are linked to the alleged fraud will be cancelled.