Disabled man arrested while driving marked Ekurhuleni municipal vehicle issued to his wife

Pretoria - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving a City of Ekurhuleni municipal vehicle without consent. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said additional charges could be added as the arrested man is living with a disability, and his driver’s licence limits him to drive automatic vehicles only - but he was found driving a manual transmission Nissan bakkie belonging to the municipality.

“On Thursday, 16 February, 2023 at 20:00, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s community liaison unit arrested a 39-year-old male for using a municipal vehicle that belonged to the Roads and Storm Water Department without consent,” EMPD spokesperson Lerato Monyane narrated. “The officers, who were conducting their duties, spotted a white Nissan pick-up bakkie driving unsteadily and instructed the vehicle to stop at the corner of Kingsway and Orpiment Avenue in Springs. Police stopped the 39-year-old motorist because he was driving "unsteadily" and later discovered that he was only permitted to drive automatic vehicles. Photo: SAPS “When the bakkie came to a halt, the officers approached the vehicle and discovered it was a council issued vehicle. They then asked the driver from which department of Ekurhuleni is he working at, the driver could not reply and further asked who the passenger in the vehicle is, as he is not supposed to give lifts to anyone except the Ekurhuleni employees,” said Monyane.

She said the driver could not tell police about his passenger and he was then instructed to drive the vehicle to the EMPD Training Academy, escorted by the officers, for further interrogation. Police stopped the 39-year-old motorist because he was driving "unsteadily" and later discovered that he was only permitted to drive automatic vehicles. Photo: SAPS “On the arrival at the Academy the driver asked to call his wife and climbed out of the vehicle, and it was discovered the driver had only one leg and he was using crutches to walk. He further explained that he does not work for the City of Ekurhuleni, stating that he is self-employed, and the vehicle belongs to his wife, who is an employee of the City of Ekurhuleni,” said Monyane. The man’s wife came to the scene and confirmed that she is indeed employed by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The woman alleged that she had parked the municipal bakkie, with its keys, at the driver’s residence for safe-keeping but she insisted that she had not given him permission to use the vehicle. “The drivers’ license had a restriction of one (1), which specifies that he can only drive an automatic motor vehicle, not a manual transmission,” said Monyane. “The suspect was arrested and detained at Springs SAPS, charged with using vehicle without consent and more charges are imminent. He will appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court soon.”

