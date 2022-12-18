Disabled woman raped in Free State hostel

Rustenburg - A disabled woman was raped inside a hostel in Meloding, Free State. Police arrested a man who was caught red-handed, raping her.

Story continues below Advertisement

"On December 17, 2022 at about 06:00, children came running to the complainant who resides at a hostel in Meloding and told him about an African man who entered the premises and instructed them to keep quite. "The complainant rushed to one of the rooms situated in the hostel and the suspect was found in the act, raping a 24-year-old (disabled) woman. Meloding SAPS [SA Police Service] members were called to the scene of crime and the suspect was arrested for rape," Capt Stephen Thakeng said. The man was expected in the Meloding Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old woman was raped several times -- allegedly by a 42-year-old man in Phahameng, Ventersburg. Capt Thakeng said the woman was on her way to her sister's residence on December 14 when the man ran after her until he caught her. "She was forced to the residence of the suspect in Phahameng, Ventersburg. This 37-year-old woman was raped several times while kept against her will inside the house of the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Then, on December 16, 2022 at about 11:15, the suspect raped her again but she managed to escape and he followed the victim to her residence." The man allegedly burnt her with a lit cigarette and tried to force her to go to his residence but he did not succeed. The incident was reported to the police and he was arrested on Friday, for kidnapping and rape.

Story continues below Advertisement