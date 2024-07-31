‘Disappointing’ : Criminal justice expert blasts SAPS after viral video of drunk cop

A policing and criminal justice expert has expressed disappointment over the Northern Cape police constable who was arrested for being drunk on duty after a video of him staggering and collapsing on the roadside went viral. The police constable stationed at Mothibistad police station was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving negligently and recklessly, and using a state vehicle without authorisation.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said the cop has already appeared at the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court and is currently released on bail. In response to the incident, Professor Jean Steyn, a policing and criminal justice expert and head of the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Zululand, described the situation of a police officer in uniform as disappointing. Steyn said that police officers are role models for the public, and must make swift, unbiased decisions in line with the law and the best interest of society.

“Police officials are furthermore measured on a higher order of morality and ethics than the average member of the public. Such behaviour, if factual, cannot be condoned and must be exemplary and accounted for, soon.” When asked what the arrest of a drunk cop amid rising crime rates indicates about the police force, Steyn said it showed they were resorting to poor coping strategies. “Some of our police officials are using inappropriate coping strategies, more often than not, whilst on or off duty, reflective of broader society, and not enough is being done to prevent, deter, and control for such by all and sundry.”

“The ‘cowboys and cowgirls don’t cry’ public police subculture characteristic, in South Africa, and elsewhere, is well researched,” Steyn said. He said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) should thoroughly investigate unauthorised use of state vehicles, drunk driving, and reckless driving, and then submit the findings to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for informed prosecution decisions. “The SAPS should also substantively implement and review (evidence-led best practices all over the world) its own disciplinary and support (for staff) policies and procedures with the purpose of preventing, deterring, and controlling. South African Police Service’s public relations response must be clear and expeditious.”

He said that the real and perceived dangers, the unique authority, critical oversight, and unclear roles in policing all contribute to cognitive dissonance. “Police officials naturally protect themselves from the resulting pressure and angst by making use of police subculture coping strategies that are not always appropriate and healthy, that provided order and control through regularity and predictability.” Steyn says SAPS is progressing very slowly towards realising the National Development Plan’s Vision of professionalising the police department and establishing a professional board by 2030.