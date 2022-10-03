Disciplinary action levelled against 'drunk' Gauteng cop after football pitch invasion at the MTN8 semi-final

Durban - A Gauteng police officer is set to face disciplinary action after a video of him dancing on a soccer pitch at a soccer match went viral at the weekend. The constable, according to national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, is based at the SAPS Rapid Railway Unit.

“He reported for duty on Saturday morning but was booked off, disarmed and sent home,” she said. However, the constable allegedly made his way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto where he gained access to the soccer pitch and his dance routine captured on camera. “The SAPS management has, in line with the SAPS 2016 Disciplinary Regulations, instituted a departmental investigation into the conduct of a police constable, following an incident captured on a video clip that is circulating on social media,” Mathe said.

She added that the status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must at all times be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. “Therefore, the management of the SAPS views the unbecoming behaviour of the said member in a very serious light. SAPS will not hesitate to act against its own when found to be on the wrong side of the law,” Mathe said.

A screenshot of the video A screenshot of the video. A Premier Soccer League spokesperson told IOL sport that the man was escorted off the pitch by security personnel and handed over to SAPS.

