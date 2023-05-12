Disgraced former ANC MP’s bid to have charges of murdering his wife withdrawn, falls flat in court

Orkney – Disgraced former ANC member of parliament, Sibusiso Kula has failed in his frantic legal bid to have his murder charges squashed by the court. Kula, 34, is accused of killing his wife Jennifer Motlhomi in November last year and then misrepresenting it as a house robbery gone wrong.

It was later found that Kula may have had a hand in the killing of his wife after an argument. UPDATE: The bid by former ANC MP, Sibusiso Kula to have his murder charges withdrawn has failed. Kula is accused of killing his wife in November last year and then misrepresenting it as a house robbery gone wrong. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 12, 2023 His lawyers brought the application on the basis that his rights were not explained to him when he was arrested, but the court dismissed their argument. Kula is currently out on R50 000 bail which was granted by the High Court in the North West in April this year.

The high court application followed his appeal in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, and provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary. He was also ordered to report to the investigating officer if he needs to move outside his residential jurisdiction, and that he have no direct or indirect contact with his children.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday, the Orkney Magistrate’s Court turned down Kula’s bid to have his murder case withdrawn. “The defence brought forward an application to have the murder charges struck off the court roll. “They argued that his rights were not explained to him, and thus can be used against him in a subsequent trial.

“They further questioned the charges levelled against their client,” the NPA said in its statement. It added that the State prosecutor, advocate Phuti Sekoadi opposed the application and argued that the matter is still under investigation and that the current charges are properly drafted, as they are in line with the evidence in the docket. “He (Sekoadi) further explained that when investigations are completed, the State will decide whether the charges should be amended.