Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela granted R10 000 bail

Cape Town – Former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been granted R10 000 bail following his appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday on charges of fraud and uttering. Makwarela handed himself over to the police on Monday morning at the Brooklyn police station in Tshwane.

The 50-year-old accused former mayor is facing two counts of fraud. The first count is in relation to allegedly submitting a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate and the second refers to money of over R1.4m that he was paid when he was still employed as speaker and councillor at the City of Tshwane. Hawks spokesperson colonel Katlego Mogale said that the accused, just after being elected executive mayor of the City of Tshwane, was alleged to have previously been sequestrated but he had indicated that he had been rehabilitated. Mogale also said that he was then requested by the City to provide proof of his rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his lawyer, which upon further internal investigation was found to be fraudulent after a court registrar confirmed they had no record of Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation.

“The case was referred to the Gauteng Serious Corruption Investigation unit for further exploration. The team found that the rehabilitation certificate was disputed by the Pretoria High Court as not having been issued by them. “The accused was charged with two counts of fraud and uttering, resulting in his arrest this morning,” Mogale said. The accused was granted R10 000 bail and is due to reappear in the same court on May 2 for disclosure and instructions.