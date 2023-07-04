Disgusting thugs: Action Society reacts to SAPS VIP Protection Unit roadside assault

Civil rights group Action Society's director of community safety, Ian Cameron has reacted angrily to the trending video of numerous members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit brutally assaulting occupants of a vehicle next to the N1 freeway in Joburg. SAPS has confirmed that the bunch of assailants, some brandishing firearms, are indeed police officers.

Cameron said the actions of the police officers are disgusting. “It is absolutely disgusting to see the behaviour of these thugs. They call themselves police members but they certainly cannot be called that. They are criminals and they should be prosecuted as such,” said Cameron. Make these thugs famous! Allegedly cops of VIP protection unit. This is an atrocity. This is what happens when the police is used as an iron fist for the state. Apparently in Johannesburg today. What will happen to them @SAPoliceService? Whatever happened to serve and protect?! pic.twitter.com/mkImtSNpmw — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 3, 2023 “We really hope as Action Society that the victims in this case will go ahead with the necessary criminal procedures and we hope that everything in the State’s power will be done to prosecute them. From our side, as Action Society, we will do everything in our power to try and make sure that they get the worst possible punishment for what they have done,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SAPS said the victims of the assault by members of the police's VIP Protection Unit have been identified. On Monday afternoon, the SAPS issued a statement distancing itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video, saying the behaviour did not align with the values and code of conduct of the SA Police Service, adding that they were looking for the victims. In a statement early on Tuesday morning, the police’s Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victims who were travelling in a VW Polo have since been successfully traced.