Dismissed employee allegedly stabs his boss and flees

Durban - An Eastern Cape man who was fired from his job on a farm allegedly stabbed his boss before fleeing, the Eastern Cape police said on Friday. Spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said the assault on the farmer took place in the Barkly East area on Thursday.

“It is alleged that at around 8.30am, the 53-year-old man was inside his premises in Barkly East when he was attacked and stabbed by his former employee, whom he had dismissed two days ago.” Roelofse said the victim sustained injuries to his upper body and was treated in hospital. “The suspect is still at large, and his arrest is imminent. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened for further investigation.”

In another incident, a Pietermaritzburg man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for stabbing his girlfriend’s boss over a R50 pay dispute. In October, Martin Grieb pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to the murder of Vernon Wilton Viviers. Viviers owned a shop in Prestbury.