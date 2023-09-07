‘Disrespecting the authorities’: Three in court after driving hijacked Toyota Hilux into police station

Three people, who “disrespected the authorities” by parking a hijacked vehicle at a police station, are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Thursday. They were arrested at the Witbank police station in Mpumalanga after they parked a white double cab Toyota Hilux which was reported hijacked in Diepsloot, Gauteng, in November 2022.

They face charges of possession of a reportedly hijacked vehicle. “Three suspects aged between 32 and 47 disrespected the authorities when they tried to make themselves smart by parking a hijacked vehicle at Witbank police station,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. He said they entered the police station on September 5, at around 10.30am.

The vehicle was then noticed by a police officer who became suspicious after noticing that the vehicle was parked but the occupants remained seated inside the car. Three people were arrested in Mpumalanga after they drove into the Witbank police station in this Toyota Hilux bakkie which was reported stolen in Gauteng last year. Photo: SAPS The police officer went to investigate, but the driver of the Toyota Hilux alighted and fled the scene. “The other two passengers were arrested after it was established that the vehicle was hijacked,” said Mdhluli.

“Later on the day, at about 2pm, the driver tried his luck and came to the police station again with the hope of taking the vehicle. Little did he know that police were waiting for him hence he was arrested.” Three people were arrested in Mpumalanga after they drove into the Witbank police station in this Toyota Hilux bakkie which was reported stolen in Gauteng last year. Photo: SAPS He said the three are expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of a reported hijacked vehicle. “Further investigation will determine whether more charges can be added against the suspects,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SA Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted the police officers “for their vigilance” which led to the arrest of the trio and the recovery of the vehicle. Three people were arrested in Mpumalanga after they drove into the Witbank police station in this Toyota Hilux bakkie which was reported stolen in Gauteng last year. Photo: SAPS "As the police in this province, we have adopted the slogan of not sleeping. This implies that we remain vigilance hence the suspects were caught off-guard as they never thought someone is watching,” said Manamela. “We also want to tell members to keep up the good work. The community together with their properties are safe in the hands of the men and women in blue.”

On Wednesday, IOL reported that police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a white Isuzu single cab bakkie after it was stolen from its owner based in Mbalenhle in Mpumalanga. The vehicle’s owner told police that the vehicle was parked at his residence, but when he woke up on September 1, the Isuzu bakkie was gone. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the vehicle was recovered in the Tsakane area.