‘Distressed and shocked’ - Varsity College reacts after student charged with Kirsten Kluyts murder

Varsity College said it was ‘shocked and distressed’ that a student from their institution has been arrested and charged with the murder of Sandton teacher, Kirsten Kluyts. Bafana Mahungela, 21, made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Kluyts’ body was found dumped on a jogging path in the George Lea Park in Sandton on October 29. Police made a breakthrough in the murder by arresting Mahungela at a student resident in Parkmore on Sunday afternoon. When approached for comment, Varsity College Sandton campus head, Kimberly McIntyre said: “Varsity College is sad to learn of school teacher, Kirsten Kluyts’ murder, our thoughts are with her family.

“We are distressed and shocked to learn that the person arrested in connection with the murder was a student at the IIE’s (Independent Institute of Education) Varsity College Sandton,” McIntyre said. “We can confirm that the student will be suspended, pending outcome of a trial, as is our policy. The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS).” It is unclear what field of studies Mahungela is pursuing.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they would be opposing bail. The matter will return to court on December 5 for legal representation. The country is currently observing 16 Days Activism of No Violence against women and children.