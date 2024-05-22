Ditebogo Phalane killing: Four suspects not charged with murder as investigations continue

The two men arrested in connection with the death of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane have not been charged with his murder. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the two suspects appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Four people to date have been arrested. According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, a 29-year-old Mozambican national and a 30-year-old South African are each facing two counts of possession of prohibited firearms and possession of ammunition. The duo were arrested on Monday following an intelligence-based investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Police arrested the first two suspects on May 16. Mahanjana said the matter against the two who were arrested on May 16 face charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. When asked about the murder charges, Mahanjana said investigations were ongoing.

“They are not charged with murder for allegedly killing the 5-year-old.” Mahanjana said the second accused in today’s matter disclosed to the court that he has a pending case of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He will appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on June 28.

The two suspects were remanded in custody and will appear in court on May 30 for legal representative and bail investigations. Mahanjana the first two suspects arrested last week will appear in court on May 27 and May 28. When approached for comment national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said they were confident of the case they had, adding that they were awaiting ballistics on the four firearms seized.