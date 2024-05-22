Ditebogo Phalane murder: Suspect allegedly on bail for another hijacking

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in connection with the death of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane. The little boy was killed on the evening of May 10, as he ran out to greet his father, in what police say was a botched hijacking.

The incident took place in Soshanguve. Police said an unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s Toyota bakkie and shot the boy, who later died in hospital. Following his murder, four people have been arrested in connection with the Ditebogo’s death.

The first two were arrested on May 16 in Soweto. Police found a car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was also found in the suspect’s possession. Those suspects appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday. On Monday the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) nabbed another two suspects in the Atteridgeville area in Pretoria.

Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi said the duo will line up in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and possibly murder. The suspects, aged 29 and 30, were arrested following an intelligence-driven operation. “One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane, but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing,” said Nkabi.

She said one of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm. On Friday, Ditebongo was laid to rest. His funeral was attended by top brass of the South African Police Service (SAPS). In an obituary, the youngster was described as a bright and loving light in the lives of all who knew him.