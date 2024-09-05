Ditebogo Phalane’s alleged killers expected to bid for bail

The three men accused of killing five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane are expected to bring a bail application in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Phalane was killed on the evening of May 10, 2024, as he ran out to greet his father, in what police say was a botched hijacking.

The incident took place in Soshanguve. At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said that according to information, an unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s Toyota bakkie and shot the boy, who later died in hospital. Police made a breakthrough a few days after the murder and arrested suspects.

They seized the vehicle that was allegedly used during the hijacking incident was seized, along with a car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle. Elia Moeko, 36 Ali Sithole, 30, and Nido Gumbe, 29, were arrested in May and opted to abandon their bail application. However last week the trio indicated that they intended making another application for bail the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.

“They are all facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In addition, Gumbe who is a Mozambican national, is facing a charge of being illegal in the country,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. The NPA said that the trio have pending cases in other matter being heard in various other courts. Moeko has a pending case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition while Sithole is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.