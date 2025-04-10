DNA secures life sentence for man who gang-raped woman

A 26-year-old man from Mpumalanga has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court for the gang rape of a woman. The woman was 40 years old at the time.

Sifiso Ronny Prince Mokoena pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa said the incident took place on July 26, 2020. “The victim was in the field with the two ladies at Waterval Boven, Belfast, collecting firewood when three males wearing balaclavas emerged. Two men threatened the victim and took turns raping her before fleeing the scene,” Nyuswa said.

The matter was reported, and investigations by police led to the arrest of Mokoena. He was linked to the crime through DNA. His co-perpetrator has never been found.

After pleading guilty, Mokoena further elected to remain silent during the trial. State Prosecutor Makhosonke Mashinini presented overwhelming evidence to the court from the victim, as well as the two women who were with her also testified. DNA evidence was also presented to the court, as well as the J88 medical report, including the photo album depicting the crime scene was handed over to the court.

The court ultimately found Mokoena guilty of all charges. In aggravation of sentencing, Prosecutor Mashinini argued that Mokoena had shown no remorse for his actions throughout the trial and submitted he was not a candidate for rehabilitation. Mashinini further argued that it was in the public’s interest that retribution and deterrence justified a harsh sentence.

The court also received the victim impact report, indicating the emotional, physical, and psychological scars the victim has been left with. In sentencing, the court found no substantial and compelling reasons justifying deviation from the prescribed sentence. Mokoena was sentenced to life imprisonment for gang rape. The court declared Mokoena unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with children. “This sentence will serve as a crucial reminder of the NPA’s ongoing dedication to advocating for the rights and safety of the victims within our communities, especially vulnerable members of society,” Nyuswa said.

Welcoming the sentence, the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sonja Ntuli, said this conviction and sentencing should send a strong message to potential offenders that the justice system will respond sternly to the perpetrators of such crimes. Justice is seen to be served. [email protected] IOL