Do not try to disrupt King Misuzulu’s coronation ceremony today, NATJoints warns

Pretoria - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints), which comprises of government’s security structures including the SAPS, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA) has warned against any plans to disrupt the coronation of the ninth AmaZulu king, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium today. “Attendees are advised that dangerous weapons including traditional spears won’t be allowed in the venue. To this end, the NATJoints is calling for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators,” said spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

"Any action aimed at disrupting the event or intentionally contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law. Mathe said the multi-faceted security structure has put measures in place to ensure "a safe and secure" delivery of the handing over of the certificate ceremony. "All law enforcement agencies have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure that the event takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of criminality before, during and post the event," she said.

Around 48 000 guests are expected to be in attendance, including heads of State, former presidents, traditional leaders and other dignitaries. The NATJoints has further directed all law enforcement agencies securing the event to execute their duties according to their constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts. “In relation to aviation security, a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within 2,0 nautical miles from the Moses Mabhida Stadium (today) between 4am and 9pm. Only the (SAPS) will have flexible use of airspace during this period. Please note that this is strictly a no-fly zone for drones,” she said.

“As per standard protocol procedures, residents of Durban, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Moses Mabhida Stadium are advised about road closures ahead of the event.” Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished reports that it plans to protest and disrupt the coronation of the Zulu monarch. Speaking to the SABC, SACP second deputy provincial secretary, Bheki Shandu said they would not “undermine the event”.

