‘Doctor’ accused of raping teen patient was not registered and is an illegal immigrant

Durban - Investigations have revealed that a 38-year-old man accused of raping a teenager at his medical practice earlier this year is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.
Ilunga Kalasa reportedly runs a medical practice in Kimberley.
The National Prosecuting Authority added that Kalasa is a Congolese national who is also in South Africa without legitimate immigration documents and that he was illegally living in the country.
NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that in April, a 17-year-old came into the accused’s surgery for a medical consultation.
“She was subsequently raped during a medical examination. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old patient at his surgery on 20 April 2022 during a medical examination,” he said.
The NPA explained that it has added the two additional charges of contravention of the Immigration Act as well as contravention of the Health Professions Act to Kalasa’s charge sheet.
He has since appeared in the Kimberley District Court and the case has been postponed to January 10, 2023, for the director of public prosecutions’ decision.
“Investigations led by the police are continuing in this matter,” Senokoatsane said.
IOL