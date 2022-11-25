Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘Doctor’ accused of raping teen patient was not registered and is an illegal immigrant

File picture. Ichigo Pixabay

File picture. Ichigo Pixabay

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - Investigations have revealed that a 38-year-old man accused of raping a teenager at his medical practice earlier this year is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Ilunga Kalasa reportedly runs a medical practice in Kimberley.

Story continues below Advertisement

The National Prosecuting Authority added that Kalasa is a Congolese national who is also in South Africa without legitimate immigration documents and that he was illegally living in the country.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that in April, a 17-year-old came into the accused’s surgery for a medical consultation.

“She was subsequently raped during a medical examination. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old patient at his surgery on 20 April 2022 during a medical examination,” he said.

More on this

The NPA explained that it has added the two additional charges of contravention of the Immigration Act as well as contravention of the Health Professions Act to Kalasa’s charge sheet.

He has since appeared in the Kimberley District Court and the case has been postponed to January 10, 2023, for the director of public prosecutions’ decision.

“Investigations led by the police are continuing in this matter,” Senokoatsane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeRapeCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall