‘Doctor’ accused of raping teen patient was not registered and is an illegal immigrant

Durban - Investigations have revealed that a 38-year-old man accused of raping a teenager at his medical practice earlier this year is not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority added that Kalasa is a Congolese national who is also in South Africa without legitimate immigration documents and that he was illegally living in the country.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that in April, a 17-year-old came into the accused’s surgery for a medical consultation.

“She was subsequently raped during a medical examination. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old patient at his surgery on 20 April 2022 during a medical examination,” he said.