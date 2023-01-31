A Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staffer, caught allegedly stealing meat from a truck in KwaZulu-Natal, is set to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on theft related charges. However, the MSF says its own preliminary investigations revealed that the meat was put in the back of the MSF vehicle and that the alleged looters attempted to pressure the MSF driver into assisting them flee with the meat.

MSF says the employee refused to flee with the chunks of meat which are seen in the back of a branded MSF van. In the video clip, which has gone viral on social media, people are seen grabbing meat from a truck parked along the R66 in King Cetshwayo. The video was taken on January 19 after the truck had broken down on the side of the road. The clip is filmed by the truck owner who makes remarks in disdain of the looting and stops to shout at a few of the people seen stealing the goods.

In the video, the owner asks the MSF employee why he is at the scene. "What are you doing? Why are you stealing my meat! There's my f***ing meat in the back of the van," the owner can be heard shouting.

He goes on to read out the vehicle's registration plate details and confronts the MSF employee. The owner further pans out to the back of the MSF-branded vehicle, showing chunks of meat in the bin of the bakkie. Women are seen running off into the bushes nearby. The truck owner tells them he is filming them and more people can be seen running off with meat.

In a statement, MSF expressed its concern at the incident. "An on-duty MSF staff member driving a marked vehicle was delivering medical supplies in the area at the time of the incident. “The MSF driver has reported the incident to MSF managers in Eshowe, who are in turn fully co-operating with the owners of the meat truck and the SAPS," the organisation said.

MSF’s own preliminary investigations revealed that the meat was put in the back of the MSF vehicle and that the alleged looters attempted to pressure the MSF driver into assisting them, which the staff member refused to do, it said. "A police investigation is currently ongoing, and the MSF staff member is expected to appear in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court, shortly. “Pending the outcome of the legal proceedings, MSF will follow internal processes in accordance with South African labour law," the statement said.

MSF regional operational support manager in Southern Africa, Philip Aruna, said it is very concerned at this incident and the impact it has on MSF’s relationships with communities in KZN as well as its supporters, nationally and globally. "As we work diligently to get to the bottom of this incident and its consequences, we remain committed to being fully transparent and accountable to our patients, donors and the authorities. “MSF takes the allegations very seriously and will continue to collaborate with the ongoing investigation to determine the facts of the incident.