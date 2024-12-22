Don't Look Away | Hawks officer arrested after shooting wife at neighbour's house

A Warrant police officer stationed at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the shooting happened on Saturday after the couple had an argument in Khayamnandi, Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape.

Shuping said during the argument, the 41-year-old wife ran out of the house, but the police officer followed her and allegedly fired several shots. "The wife ran into the neighbour's house, but the police officer followed her inside the house, and allegedly fired several shots again, in full view of the residents in the house. "The victim succumbed to her injuries, and she was declared dead by medical personnel," added Shuping.

Shuping said the incident was reported to IPID and the police officer was arrested. He has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Monday, December 23, 2024. In November, IOL reported that the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested Sergeant Ntokozo Mngqithi, 34, for the murder of his fiancée, Sergeant Ntombi Mbanjwa, 33.