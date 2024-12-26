Don't Look Away | Police Sergeant arrested after fatally shooting his Panyaza warden girlfriend

A 42-year-old police Sergeant has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 22-year-old girlfriend at her friend's house in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. The deceased, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, who was a Crime Prevention Warden also known as amaPanyaza, worked with the officer at Eldorado Park station.

The Station Commander, Brigadier Maluleke said the shooting happened around 3pm on Thursday. "It's alleged that at about 3pm, the officer went to number 4 Smarag Street Eldorado Park to visit his crime prevention warden girlfriend. "She was off duty at the time of the incident. The officer was in the company of another Constable, and he was under the influence of alcohol," said Maluleke.

It's alleged the officer was travelling in a state vehicle and he forced the deceased into the car with her other two friends. "It is alleged that he assaulted the deceased and her friends, but they overpowered him, and they ran into the house and locked themselves inside. One of the friends took video footage of what was happening during the fight," said Maluleka The officer went back to the car, fetched his state firearm and went back into the yard.

It's said that he stood by the kitchen window and allegedly shot his girlfriend through the window. "He fired multiple times through the window. Afterward, he left the scene with the state vehicle. The victim was taken to Baragwanath Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival." According to Maluleke, it was said that the officer was abusive towards the deceased.