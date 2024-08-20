‘Don’t take out your frustrations on children’: Mom arrested for allegedly poisoning her infant child

A 33-year-old woman was arrested by police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, after the death of her child under “suspicious” circumstances. The incident took place at Boikhutso Trust, outside Bushbuckridge, on Monday.

“The woman's arrest follows the tragic incident involving the death of her eight-month-old child,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “Preliminary reports suggest that the child’s death could be as the result of poisoning and the incident was brought to the attention of the police by a local funeral parlour, prompting immediate response.” When police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the infant lying motionless, with the mother present at the scene.

A Mpumalanga mother is expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court after she allegedly killed her infant child. "As part of the ongoing investigation, the forensic team has begun the spade work through gathering of evidence with a hope to determine the cause of death. The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage and it will form part of the investigation," said Mdhluli. "The investigation is still continuing and the public will be updated as further information becomes available." Police said the arrested mother is expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court soon.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has slammed the alleged killing of the child. Mkhwanazi also appealed to community members to refrain from taking out frustrations on innocent children. “The law should surely deal decisively with any person who harms children, regardless of any excuse that one may think of. Our role is to protect the vulnerable, including children,” he said.