Double-amputee shot dead while asleep in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - A double-amputee man was shot dead while asleep at his home in Wentzel Park, Alexandria in the Eastern Cape. Lungile Irvin Qandana, 61, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday evening. by three armed men.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The homeowner, 61, a double-amputee, was sleeping in his bedroom while his son and two friends were chatting in the lounge. The occupants in the lounge were held at gunpoint, while the other suspect proceeded to the bedroom where the elderly man was sleeping. "It is further alleged that three gunshots were heard and the three suspects fled the scene on foot. A homeowner, Lungile Irvin Qandana sustained three gunshot wounds in the upper body, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene," Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said in a statement. Nkohil said the police were seeking the public's assistance in solving this murder case.

"Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Peters on 046 653 0095. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111." In a separate incident, Captain Ursula Roelofse said a decomposing body of a man was found in the water near Skansini admin area. "Police are seeking the community’s assistance in the identification of a deceased male after the SAPS were alerted on 08 November 2022 about an unknown person's body in the water at Tsitsa Falls River near Skansini admin area.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition," Captain Roelofse said. "Anyone who can assist the SAPS with information or in the identification of the deceased is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Tshetsha on (045) 932 1297." In the Free State, police said three people have been killed on the R76 road between Bethlehem and Lindley when their sedan vehicle overturned after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

"On Friday, 11 November 2022 at about 20:30, police attended to an accident scene where they have found a sedan that had been driven from Lindley towards Bethlehem with six occupants inside, including the driver. "It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle lost control over it, and it overturned. Two men and one woman died instantly on the scene," Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said in a statement. He said the three other survivors, one woman and two men, were rushed to a local hospital in Bethlehem for medical treatment.