Double life sentence for man who raped and killed his mother hours after attending church

Durban – A 37-year-old man who raped and killed his mother hours after they attended church together has been sentenced. Paul Conradie was sentenced to two life sentences in the Northern Cape High Court this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incident took place on February 2, 2020, which was a Sunday. According to Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the accused had attended church together and also had lunch at the church. “In the afternoon, they went to a certain place and drank home brew beer.”

They then travelled to Donkerhoek, which is about 40km from Kimberley. “The mother lay down under a tree. During that time, the son raped the mother and strangled her.” Conradie was arrested the following day and remained behind bars until his trial.

Story continues below Advertisement

During court proceedings senior State advocate Quinton Hollander argued that the rape and murder of a mother by her son, was a horrendous act and that the court should not deviate from the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. According to Senokoatsane the judge said he could not find any compelling and mitigating circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentences. “The court found the accused guilty and he was sentenced to life imprisonment for each charge.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This week, a Cape Town pastor was jailed for 54 years for rape. IOL reported that the pastor was convicted on three counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault, sexual assault, and 26 charges of child pornography. Victims included girls as young as 12 years old.