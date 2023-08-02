Double life sentence for man who set his ex-girlfriend’s house alight in a fit of rage, killing a toddler

A 31-year-old Eastern Cape man who set his ex-girlfriend’s home alight, killing two people, has been handed a double life sentence, police said on Wednesday. Boetietjie Buswa was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha High Court this week.

Buswa was found guilty of going to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Blikkiesdorp in Kamesh on October 17, 2021 and setting the house alight while they were sleeping. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, six people were in the house at the time. “Some managed to escape when they broke down the door. Sadly, when Mathumzi Elvis Tee, 37, went back into the house to rescue the three-year-old, they were engulfed by the flames and burned to death,” Naidu said.

Naidu said Buswa was arrested shortly after the incident by police from Kabega Park. “He was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, arson and contravention of a protection order. “He remained in custody until the duration of his trial,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that in addition to double life sentences, Buswa was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder, eight years for arson and five years for contravention on the protection order. “These sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences,” said Naidu. Nelson Mandela district commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata said domestic violation was a grave violation of human rights.