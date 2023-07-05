Double murder: elderly Limpopo couple brutally killed in their bedroom

Police in Vuwani, outside Thohoyandou, have launched a manhunt for people responsible for the brutal murder of a 74-year-old man and his 58-year-old partner. The two lifeless bodies were discovered at their home in Lwamondo Tshifulanani village on Tuesday morning.

“Police were alerted about the incident and upon their arrival, they found the couple lying in a pool of blood inside their bedroom with several deep cut wounds. They were both certified dead on the scene,” according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Preliminary police investigations indicate that intruders gained entry into the house by cutting the burglar door and forcing the door to open. The deceased have been identified by police as Nevondo Khorommbi, aged 74, and his partner Tshifhiwa Mercy Maphaha, aged 58.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the brutal murder of the elderly couple. Hadebe has given a directive that that the killers responsible for “this heinous crime” be hunted down and brought to book. Police in Limpopo have opened two counts of murder.

The motive behind the brutal murder is unknown at this stage. “Police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or their nearest police station. Alternatively, they can use the My SAPS App.” Police investigations are continuing.