Double murder suspect arrested while awaiting treatment at hospital

A murder suspect sought by police since May was apprehended while waiting at the Delft Day Hospital in Cape Town on Sunday. The 38-year-old man was sought for a double murder and the robbery of a bread delivery truck on Symphony Way in Delft on May 15, just after 8am.

At the time of the incident, the suspect and his accomplices killed two staff members who were in the delivery truck. The truck bore the Sasko logo. A video of the shooting incident went viral on social media. It has been alleged the motive of the shooting was related to extortion by gangs in the area.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the suspect evaded arrest during the initial stage of the investigation. “The suspect was identified but evaded arrests after many tracing operations were initiated. “On June 16, the investigating team followed up on information that the suspect was at the Delft Day Hospital for medical treatment after he was involved in a scuffle with community members who accused him of robbery,” Pojie said.

He said the suspect gave medical personnel at the hospital false personal details. “The investigating team visited the hospital, recognised the suspect and placed him under arrest even though he provided a false name and details to the hospital administrators,” Pojie said. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on June 19, on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.