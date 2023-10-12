Dr Nandipha Magudumana files assault charges against Correctional Services

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed assault charges against the Department of Correctional Services.
Free State police confirmed a common assault case was opened on Wednesday at the Park Road police station on Wednesday.
Magudumana alleged that she was assaulted at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre where she is being held in the hospital wing.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the matter will be transferred to the Kroonstad Detective Services for further investigation and no arrests have been made.
This comes after Magudumana collapsed in the police holding cells on Wednesday before she had to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. It is alleged that she undressed herself while being taken from prison to court.
Her lawyer, Machini Motloung told the media his client was feeling ill and Magudumana's request to appear virtually was turned down by the court.
She was set to appear alongside her co-accused and lover, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo and Joel Makhetha.
During court proceedings on Wednesday, State Prosecutor Amanda Bester announced the charges were being withdrawn against Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Mier, and Moeketsi Ramolula.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the withdrawal of charges was part of its strategy.
The trio, who were currently out on bail, were allowed to leave the dock immediately; the relief on their faces was visible.
