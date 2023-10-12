Dr Nandipha Magudumana files assault charges against Correctional Services

Free State police confirmed a common assault case was opened on Wednesday at the Park Road police station on Wednesday.

Magudumana alleged that she was assaulted at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre where she is being held in the hospital wing.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the matter will be transferred to the Kroonstad Detective Services for further investigation and no arrests have been made.

This comes after Magudumana collapsed in the police holding cells on Wednesday before she had to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. It is alleged that she undressed herself while being taken from prison to court.