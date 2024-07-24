Dr Nandipha Magudumana snubs Thabo Bester during latest court appearance

Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, may as well have been invisible at his court appearance on Wednesday, as his former lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, completely ignored him while entering the Free State High Court. The former couple, along with seven others, including Magudumana’s father, were in court for what was meant to be the start of their pretrial conference.

With cameras focused on Magudumana as she entered the court dressed in a black Nike hoodie and beige pants, she then goes to hug her father, Zolile Sekeleni, before taking her seat. She does not even turn to look at Bester, who then walks in and sits in the row behind her. Bester interacts briefly with the co-accused seated next to Magudumana who takes a sip from her water bottle and continues to look ahead.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester during an earlier hearing when they shared loving glances at each other, but there was none of that on Wednesday. File Picture: Screenshot The accused, Bester, Magudumana, Sekeleni, Xando Moyo, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Senohe Matsoara and James Lipholo face charges relating to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, while the co-accused are charged with defeating the ends of justice and helping an inmate escape custody. They are also implicated in the murder of Katlego Bereng, whose body was placed in Bester’s cell following his escape. However, matters had to be postponed to July 31. Two of the accused in the matter also need to apply for Legal Aid.

Bester has also appointed advocate Lerato Moela as his legal representative. At the last court appearance, Bester pleaded to be given the death penalty. “I feel it’s unfair for these people who are sitting here as my so-called co-accused to be in court when I know very well that they have nothing to do with this.