Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s brother refuses to be drawn into Thabo Bester prison escape saga

Nkosinathi Sekeleni, the man who exposed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s relationship with the infamous Facebook rapist, has declined to be drawn into commentary on the investigation. Sekeleni, Magudumana’s brother, also clarified that he was not a whistle-blower and feared for his and his family’s safety.

Last year, Sekeleni took to social media to share that Magudumana was in daily contact with Thabo Bester. He said Magudumana exposed her daughters to Bester, who also goes by the name “TK Nkwana”. “He is the sponsor of her event called #TheDoctorsNetwork and has been laundering money through her business #Optimunmedicalaesthetics. She has really dug herself into a hole.

“For a married woman having an affair with such a lowlife as this, she is a shame to the Sekeleni family. With this countryfighting #GBV and #corruption we still have monsters like this operation on the outside while in prison. I have evidence in the form of recorded telephone calls. I’m posting this because two nights ago a gunman tried and failed to kill me, my wife and child,” Sekeleni posted. The post shared by Nkosinathi Sekeleni which has since been deleted on the advice of his lawyer. Picture: Twitter

Speaking to 702 on Monday, Sekeleni said he posted following a fallout with his sister a year ago. He said that following a court case, he was advised to remove the post. He did so. Sekeleni said he did not want to divulge any further information, adding that he feared for the lives of his wife and their child. “Now that the Department of Correctional Services and police are saying Bester is out, he will get it in his head and think I brought this forward,” he said.

Sekeleni said he had been receiving phone calls to meet people at various locations but when he investigated further, he was meeting “the wrong people”. While he declined to comment on the status of his sister and Bester’s relationship and whether their parents had lived at Magudumana’s rented home in Hyde Park, Sekeleni said he would speak to the police and investigators if they assured him of his family’s safety. “My son and wife did nothing. My son cannot even go to school. I am scared that I will not be able to provide for my family,” he said.