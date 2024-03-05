Drama at McDonald’s restaurant in Durban after employee takes three managers hostage with a knife

A disgruntled McDonald's employee has escalated a workplace dispute into a full-blown crisis by taking three senior staff members hostage at the Berea Road McDonald's in Durban. Police sources have confirmed the suspect, a woman whose identity is not known, is currently armed with a knife and has barricaded herself and the hostages on the top floor of the eatery's two-story building.

The tense standoff began on Tuesday afternoon when the woman, reportedly an assistant manager at another branch, arrived at the Berea Road McDonald's. She was due to attend a disciplinary hearing at the venue but instead launched into a desperate and dangerous act. Eyewitness accounts Eyewitnesses have described a scene of chaos as the woman, armed and increasingly agitated, demanded to be addressed directly by the company's chief executive (CEO).

The South African Police Service (SAPS) along with private security and ambulance services are on the scene and have established a secure perimeter around the McDonald's location. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were alerted to the scene just after 1:30pm. A disgruntled McDonald's employee has escalated a workplace dispute into a full-blown crisis by taking three senior staff members hostage at the Berea Road McDonald's location in Durban. Picture: Jehran Naidoo / IOL He said there were three people being held hostage in office by a suspect armed with a knife.

Emergency services arrived on scene and immediately cordoned off the area. The husband of one of the three victims said he received a video clip from his wife. The clip which IOL has seen, shows the suspect holding up a knife.

She is seated on a chair and shouting at the victims to call senior management to address her. She tells staff they are taking the food out of her mouth. “I have nothing to lose,” the woman shouts as she adjusts the knife.

SAPS hostage negotiators were understood to be enroute to the scene. The exact nature of the disciplinary charges against her remains unclear. Authorities are urging the public to steer clear of the area to facilitate the ongoing operation.